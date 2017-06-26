Bollywood Hungama
DJ – Duvvada Jagannadham beats Tubelight over the weekend at the U.S.A box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

While the final figures for TUBELIGHT are still being compiled, it faced an unexpected competition at the U.S.A box office from DJ – DUVVADA JAGANNADHAM [Telugu]

While TUBELIGHT was released across 342 screens in this territory, DJ – DUVVADA JAGANNADHAM [Telugu] hit just 190 screens. However, despite the screen count of the latter being considerably lower than Tubelight, the film has managed to rake in 873k USD [Rs. 5.64 cr] over the weekend. On the other hand Tubelight has managed to draw in just 757k USD [Rs. 4.89 cr].

Weekend: 23 June – 25 June, 2017

 

United States of America

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross ($) Screens Total Gross ($) Total Gross (INR)
14 DJ Duvvada Jagannadham (Telugu) 1 8,73,249 190 8,73,249 5.64 crores
15 Tubelight 1 7,57,472 342 7,57,472 4.89 crores
63 Super Singh (Punjabi) 2 11,025 11 92,797 59.86 lacs
70 Hindi Medium 6 9,228 5 6,47,000 4.18 crores
83 Vanamagan (Tamil) 1 3,983 12 5,535 3.58 lacs
84 Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (Tamil) 1 3,816 19 4,799 3.1 lacs
108 Ramante Edenthottam (Malayalam) 2 1,169 4 4,378 2.83 lacs
117 Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (Hindi) 9 726 3 1,99,12,808 128.44 crores
154 Rarandoi Veduka Chudham (Telugu) 5 10 1 5,55,068 3.59 crores

Note: Reported screens only.
 

Canada

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (US$) Screens Total Gross (US$) Total Gross (INR)
11 Tubelight 1 1,69,344 30 1,69,344 1.1 crores
20 Super Singh (Punjabi) 2 29,765 14 1,74,764 1.13 crores

 

United Kingdom and Ireland

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (£) Screens Total Gross (£) Total Gross (INR)
7 Tubelight 1 2,61,421 154 2,61,421 2.15 crores
22 Super Singh (Punjabi) 2 18,980 16 94,501 77.7 lacs
32 Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (Tamil) 1 7,249 16 7,249 5.97 lacs
36 Vanamagan (Tamil) 1 5,170 3 5,170 4.26 lacs
101 Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (Hindi) 9 314 2 8,45,055 6.95 crores
144 Raabta 3 99 1 35,623 29.29 lacs
150 Hindi Medium 6 84 2 1,20,830 99.35 lacs
175 Half Girlfriend 6 20 2 2,18,562 1.8 crores

 

Australia

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (A$) Screens Total Gross (A$) Total Gross (INR)
9 Tubelight 1 3,06,784 43 3,06,784 1.5 crores
27 Vanamagan (Tamil) 1 14,940 13 14,940 7.31 lacs
35 Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (Tamil) 1 9,785 10 9,785 4.79 lacs
41 Super Singh (Punjabi) 2 5,848 32 93,770 45.85 lacs

 

New Zealand

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (NZ$) Screens Total Gross (NZ$) Total Gross (INR)
5 Tubelight 1 1,74,565 35 1,74,565 82 lacs
38 Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (Tamil) 1 1,333 2 1,333 62,604/-
41 Super Singh (Punjabi) 2 1,244 3 4,928 2.32 lacs
44 Raabta 3 937 6 48,400 22.74 lacs

 

Malaysia

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (MYR) Screens Total Gross (MYR) Total Gross (INR)
8 Vanamagan (Tamil) 1 1,36,416 17 1,36,416 20.52 lacs
10 Tubelight 1 62,960 5 62,960 9.47 lacs
11 Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (Tamil) 1 26,129 N.A. 26,129 3.93 lacs
14 Super Singh (Punjabi) 2 3,323 4 8,333 1.26 lacs
19 Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae (Tamil) 6 321 1 2,73,445 41.13 lacs

Note: Reported screens only.
 

Germany

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (€) Screens Total Gross (€) Total Gross (INR)
23 Tubelight 1 26,246 22 26,246 18.95 lacs

