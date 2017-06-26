DJ – Duvvada Jagannadham beats Tubelight over the weekend at the U.S.A box office

While the final figures for TUBELIGHT are still being compiled, it faced an unexpected competition at the U.S.A box office from DJ – DUVVADA JAGANNADHAM [Telugu]
While TUBELIGHT was released across 342 screens in this territory, DJ – DUVVADA JAGANNADHAM [Telugu] hit just 190 screens. However, despite the screen count of the latter being considerably lower than Tubelight, the film has managed to rake in 873k USD [Rs. 5.64 cr] over the weekend. On the other hand Tubelight has managed to draw in just 757k USD [Rs. 4.89 cr].
Weekend: 23 June – 25 June, 2017
United States of America
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross ($)
|Screens
|Total Gross ($)
|Total Gross (INR)
|14
|DJ Duvvada Jagannadham (Telugu)
|1
|8,73,249
|190
|8,73,249
|5.64 crores
|15
|Tubelight
|1
|7,57,472
|342
|7,57,472
|4.89 crores
|63
|Super Singh (Punjabi)
|2
|11,025
|11
|92,797
|59.86 lacs
|70
|Hindi Medium
|6
|9,228
|5
|6,47,000
|4.18 crores
|83
|Vanamagan (Tamil)
|1
|3,983
|12
|5,535
|3.58 lacs
|84
|Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (Tamil)
|1
|3,816
|19
|4,799
|3.1 lacs
|108
|Ramante Edenthottam (Malayalam)
|2
|1,169
|4
|4,378
|2.83 lacs
|117
|Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (Hindi)
|9
|726
|3
|1,99,12,808
|128.44 crores
|154
|Rarandoi Veduka Chudham (Telugu)
|5
|10
|1
|5,55,068
|3.59 crores
Note: Reported screens only.
Canada
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (US$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (US$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|11
|Tubelight
|1
|1,69,344
|30
|1,69,344
|1.1 crores
|20
|Super Singh (Punjabi)
|2
|29,765
|14
|1,74,764
|1.13 crores
United Kingdom and Ireland
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (£)
|Screens
|Total Gross (£)
|Total Gross (INR)
|7
|Tubelight
|1
|2,61,421
|154
|2,61,421
|2.15 crores
|22
|Super Singh (Punjabi)
|2
|18,980
|16
|94,501
|77.7 lacs
|32
|Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (Tamil)
|1
|7,249
|16
|7,249
|5.97 lacs
|36
|Vanamagan (Tamil)
|1
|5,170
|3
|5,170
|4.26 lacs
|101
|Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (Hindi)
|9
|314
|2
|8,45,055
|6.95 crores
|144
|Raabta
|3
|99
|1
|35,623
|29.29 lacs
|150
|Hindi Medium
|6
|84
|2
|1,20,830
|99.35 lacs
|175
|Half Girlfriend
|6
|20
|2
|2,18,562
|1.8 crores
Australia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (A$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (A$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|9
|Tubelight
|1
|3,06,784
|43
|3,06,784
|1.5 crores
|27
|Vanamagan (Tamil)
|1
|14,940
|13
|14,940
|7.31 lacs
|35
|Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (Tamil)
|1
|9,785
|10
|9,785
|4.79 lacs
|41
|Super Singh (Punjabi)
|2
|5,848
|32
|93,770
|45.85 lacs
New Zealand
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (NZ$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (NZ$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|5
|Tubelight
|1
|1,74,565
|35
|1,74,565
|82 lacs
|38
|Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (Tamil)
|1
|1,333
|2
|1,333
|62,604/-
|41
|Super Singh (Punjabi)
|2
|1,244
|3
|4,928
|2.32 lacs
|44
|Raabta
|3
|937
|6
|48,400
|22.74 lacs
Malaysia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (MYR)
|Screens
|Total Gross (MYR)
|Total Gross (INR)
|8
|Vanamagan (Tamil)
|1
|1,36,416
|17
|1,36,416
|20.52 lacs
|10
|Tubelight
|1
|62,960
|5
|62,960
|9.47 lacs
|11
|Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (Tamil)
|1
|26,129
|N.A.
|26,129
|3.93 lacs
|14
|Super Singh (Punjabi)
|2
|3,323
|4
|8,333
|1.26 lacs
|19
|Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae (Tamil)
|6
|321
|1
|2,73,445
|41.13 lacs
Note: Reported screens only.
Germany
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (€)
|Screens
|Total Gross (€)
|Total Gross (INR)
|23
|Tubelight
|1
|26,246
|22
|26,246
|18.95 lacs