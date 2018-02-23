Seasick Sanjay Leela Bhansali aborts Padmaavat celebration party

The proposed celebration party for the success of Padmaavat on board a ship now stands aborted. The Padmaavat co-producers Viacom 18 Motion Picture had planned a lavish celebration party on board a luxury ship off the Mumbai shores on Bhansali’s birthday on February 24.

However all the plans had to be dropped when Bhansali dropped a bomb on the surprise party. Says a source, “The Viacom team had quietly planned the entire party and had even invited all the VIP guests. They kept it a secret from Sanjay Bhansali as the party was planned for his birthday. But then when he got to know about it, he regrettably opted out of the big plans pleading seasickness.”

The party now stands cancelled.

