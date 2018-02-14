After Padmaavat entering Rs 200 cr, Shahid Kapoor’s next fetches staggering price

While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have earlier enjoyed 100-crore profit earners and DP has even been in 200-crore moolah-makers, for Shahid Kapoor, the success of Padmaavat has opened up an entirely new phase in his career.

Never a part of such a spectacular success, Shahid, we are told, now plans to hike his market price. But before that, there is Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu which is currently being shot in Uttarakhand. Suddenly this film based on a social cause has become a hot property.

Says a source close to the project, “It’s true after Padmaavat, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a much bigger project than it was before. Distributors are willing to pay a much higher price for a Shahid solo-starrer than they were earlier. Shahid has done many solo starrers before, but nothing compared to what Padmaavat has done at the BO. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is suddenly a much bigger film.”

Prernaa Arora who co-produces Batti Gul Meter Chalu is all praise for Shahid. “We did not sign him for how saleable he was. We signed him because he’s one of our finest star-actors and perfect for the role in our film. The dedication with which he had has prepared for his role has bowled us over. We would love to work with him again.”

Has Padaamavat made a difference?

Says Arora, “Of course Padmaavat has made a difference. But we would have been just as happy with our decision to work with Shahid even if Padmaavat had not enhanced his market value.”

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor begins shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand