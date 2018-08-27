Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.08.2018 | 5:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gold Satyameva Jayate Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Stree Manmarziyaan Loveratri
follow us on

Kriti Sanon – Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala postponed

BySubhash K. Jha

Movies seem to be getting postponed at alarming frequency nowadays. Just when we were getting over the postponement of the eagerly awaited Kajol starrer Helipcopter Eela (apparently because of director Pradeep Sarkar’s illness) and Rajma Chawal (the Rishi Kapoor’s starrer), comes the news that the Diljit DosanjhKriti Sanon comedy Arjun Patiala about a tall girl and a not-so-tall guy’s clash-and-romance, has been postponed to next year.

Kriti Sanon - Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala postponed

The film produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Rohit Jugraj (who has done a number of Punjabi blockbusters with Diljit Dosanjh) was scheduled to release on September 13. So what happened? According to a well-informed source, “Producer Dinesh Vijan has another film Stree coming up for release on August 31. He didn’t want another project to release so soon after. So, Arjun Patiala has been pushed to next year.”

Incidentally, the Arjun Patiala leading lady Kriti Sanon seems quite a favourite with Dinesh. She starred in his Raabta last year. After Arjun Patiala, she will be seen in Vijan’s Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read: REVEALED: Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon will touch upon this topic in Arjun Patiala

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rishi Kapoor's next Rajma Chawal gets…

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan signs his next with…

Here’s why the release of Helicopter Eela…

BREAKING: Simmba will be the debut film of…

Womaniya: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar…

Sharad Kelkar joins the ensemble cast of…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification