Kangana Ranaut takes up responsibility to complete patchwork on Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi

Undisputedly, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is one of Kangana Ranaut’s most ambitious projects. The actress has gone to extensive lengths in the past to not just promote the film but also prep for it. And now we hear that in order to keep up with the dates, the actress has taken charge since the director of the film; Krish is keeping busy with his next, the NTR biopic.

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, which has completed its shoot schedule, is currently in the post production stage. From VFX to a few patchworks, the film is yet to receive its finishing touches which are generally taken up by the director. However, in this case, he is busy with another project. The NTR Biopic, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vidya Balan in lead roles, has already gone on floor. The South film, directed by Krish who also directed Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, is expected to be filmed in a massive scale. Owing to the same, the filmmaker has to dedicate extensive amount of his time for the NTR film.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has decided to take over the responsibility from Krish because of his hectic schedule. If reports are to be believed, the actress is in constant touch with the filmmaker almost each day to discuss about the filming. Also, Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad who has written the story and screenplay and Prasoon Joshi who has written the dialogues and lyrics are lending a helping hand to the actress for the film.

One of the producers of the film, Kamal Jain has stated in reports that they are indeed striving to keep up with the date January 25, 2019. As for the pending work, he asserted that only some post-edit patchwork is remaining that will be completed soon. He also assured that the VFX is currently on in full swing.

Also starring Sonu Sood, Danny Denzongpa amongst others, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is also expected to mark the Bollywood debut of Ankita Lokhande.