The latest behind-the-scenes update from the female-led pan-India action thriller offers a playful glimpse from the sets while hinting at the film's gritty world.

The makers of Mysaa have shared a light-hearted behind-the-scenes moment from the sets of the upcoming action thriller, giving fans another glimpse into the making of the much-awaited film. Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, Mysaa has been generating curiosity ever since its first-look posters were unveiled, and the latest BTS picture has only added to the buzz.

Rashmika Mandanna leaves muddy handprints on Mysaa DOP in fun BTS photo; makers tease, “The blood marks are on their way”

Taking to social media, the makers posted a candid photograph featuring the film's cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna with muddy handprints across his back. The muddy impressions were left by Rashmika Mandanna herself, who also signed the playful artwork, making for a fun moment from the sets.

Sharing the image, the makers wrote, "Signed by MYSAA @rashmika_mandanna. The blood marks are on their way. @unformulafilms We should have also mixed some blood and umber powder in this beautiful art of mine! Next time for sure! @rawindrapulle @unformulafilms."

The caption appears to be a playful nod to the intense and action-packed world of Mysaa. While the behind-the-scenes moment showcased the camaraderie between the cast and crew, the reference to "blood marks" also hinted at the film's gritty tone and high-octane action sequences that audiences can expect.

Positioned as India's first female-led pan-India action film, Mysaa features Rashmika Mandanna in what is expected to be one of the most physically demanding roles of her career. The actress had earlier unveiled a fierce first-look poster, introducing audiences to a rugged avatar that marked a departure from many of her previous on-screen appearances. Since then, updates from the production have continued to build anticipation among fans eager to see her in an action-driven role.

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is described as an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of tribal lands. The film aims to blend large-scale action with an emotionally rooted narrative while exploring themes set within an intense and visually rich world.

Although the makers are yet to announce a release date, Mysaa remains one of the most closely watched upcoming pan-India projects. As filming progresses, the latest BTS update offers fans a glimpse of the fun atmosphere behind the camera while teasing the raw intensity that the team promises to bring to the big screen.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna to soon join Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun for Mumbai schedule of Raaka: Report

More Pages: Mysaa Box Office Collection

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