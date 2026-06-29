Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been given a permanent place at the Cinémathèque Française in Paris, one of the world’s largest film archives, founded by Henri Langlois in 1936. The institution hosted screenings of Rajamouli’s films, followed by a masterclass, as part of an event supported by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the Ministry of External Affairs.

SS Rajamouli gets permanent place at Cinémathèque Française as Costa-Gavrás watches RRR and Baahubali for over 8 hours

Oscar-winning Greek-French filmmaker Costa-Gavrás, 93, attended the screenings and remained for over eight hours to watch both RRR and Baahubali: The Beginning back-to-back, alongside the masterclass. His wife also joined him for the Baahubali: The Beginning screening after he had already watched RRR the previous day.

Reacting to the honour on X, Rajamouli wrote, “Having me here in Paris and screening my films is itself an honor. But a sweet surprise I never saw coming. It is a feeling I cannot fully put into words. To have a permanent place in the halls of one of the world’s most legendary film institutions, named after the great Henri Langlois himself is something I will carry with me forever. My deepest gratitude to the legendary Mr. Costa Gavrás and the entire Cinémathèque Française family for this honor and for embracing Indian cinema with such warmth and love.”

Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya also shared the moment on X, writing, “The 93-year-old Academy Award winner and legendary French filmmaker Mr. Costa Gavras came to watch RRR yesterday and told SS Rajamouli that he’ll come back for Eega tomorrow, skip Baahubali today. But we were surprised, he came today along with his wife and stayed 8 hours straight to watch both films and the masterclass. These are the moments that inspire us and remind why we are in cinema.”

Costa-Gavrás is known for films including Z (1969) and Missing (1982). Rajamouli’s filmography includes Chatrapathi (2005), Magadheera (2009), Eega (2012), Baahubali (2015), and RRR (2022). He is currently working on Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Also Read: Prabhas celebrates the showcase of Baahubali: The Eternal War at Annecy 2026; says “The team is building something truly special”

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