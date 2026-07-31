The actor looked back on the film that changed his career, remembered the team with an emotional note, and thanked them along with the Telugu audiences.

Vijay Deverakonda turned nostalgic as Pelli Choopulu completed 10 years since its release. Marking the milestone on July 30, the actor took to social media to share a heartfelt note reflecting on the film that proved to be a turning point in his career. Along with expressing gratitude to his fans, Vijay also paid an emotional tribute to director Tharun Bhascker and thanked the entire team behind the critically acclaimed romantic comedy.

Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional as Pelli Choopulu completes 10 years: “That day meant to a young me more than anything”

Looking back on the journey of the 2016 film, Vijay recalled the overwhelming emotions associated with its release and how it gave him the confidence to pursue his dreams as a young actor. “10 years. Something feels very strange about reading that 10 years ago we all met in the theatres :) that we laughed and fell in love and formed a bond that keeps us together till today. Something feels very heavy. That day meant to a young me more than anything that has occured since. It gave a young free rebellious boy an acknowledgment and strength.. That he wasn’t a fool to dream or believe. I love you all, my Telugu audience dearly. But more than anything Tharun. I miss you so much man.. and love you so dearly. I am so proud of you and blessed to have made this film with you and you are one precious soul,” he wrote.

The actor also expressed his appreciation for his co-stars and the producers who backed the project at a time when it struggled to find support. He went on to add, “My darling team - @riturv, @Preyadarshe, Abhay, Nagesh, Vivek Sagar. I send you all my biggest hugs and love. And to our heros and producers - who took a bet on us. When everyone rejected us - @YashBigBen @IamRajKandukuri. It meant a lot. Today i am no longer the free young boy.”

Reflecting on how life has changed over the past decade, Vijay admitted that his outlook has evolved, adding that he now approaches every project with his heart rather than chasing external measures of success. “Life is full but i feel the weight on my shoulders.. i feel different. From here on everything i do is all heart because no other metric matters. From my heart to all my directors, from my heart to all my RWDY boys and girls, to my family and friends, to my audience,” he concluded.

10 years. Something feels very strange about reading that 10 years ago we all met in the theatres :) that we laughed and fell in love and formed a bond that keeps us together till today. Something feels very heavy. That day meant to a young me more than anything that has… pic.twitter.com/z5nKzhEtyr — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 29, 2026



Written and directed by Tharun Bhascker and produced by Raj Kandukuri and Yash Rangineni, Pelli Choopulu starred Vijay Deverakonda alongside Ritu Varma. The romantic comedy, partly inspired by the real-life story of the "Spitfire BBQ" food truck, follows the journey of a young man and woman who meet through an arranged marriage setup before their ambitions gradually bring them together. The film received widespread critical acclaim and emerged as a commercial success, playing a significant role in establishing Vijay as a promising actor in Telugu cinema.

As for Vijay Deverakonda, he made his acting debut with Nuvvila in 2011 before rising to nationwide fame with Arjun Reddy, which cemented his status as a pan-India star. Looking ahead, the actor has an exciting slate of projects, including the historical drama Ranabaali, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Rowdy Janardhan alongside Keerthy Suresh, and the untitled VDxShouryuv.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda underwent months of combat and horse-riding training for Ranabaali: Source

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