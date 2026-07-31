DC trailer out: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut to release on August 7; Dharma Productions to distribute film in North India

Sun Pictures has released the trailer of DC, a Tamil romantic action thriller headlined by Lokesh Kanagaraj in his acting debut, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is set to release in cinemas on August 7, 2026, and will be distributed across the Hindi speaking markets in North India by Dharma Productions.

DC trailer out: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut to release on August 7; Dharma Productions to distribute film in North India

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, whose previous work includes Rocky, Saani Kaayidham and Captain Miller, DC places a love story within a gangster narrative. Where the teaser offered an early look at the film’s setting, the trailer expands on this with additional visuals and action sequences.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, previously known for directing films including Coolie, Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, Vikram and Leo, takes on the role of Devadas, a man with a violent past who is pursued by the law. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Chandra, whose path becomes entangled with his as the story unfolds.

The soundtrack, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, includes an expansive set of 15 tracks spanning the film. Sanjana Krishnamoorthy also features in the film, playing the role of Parvathi.

DC has an additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan, with dialogues by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob. Cinematography is by Mukesh G, and editing is handled by G. K. Prasanna.

Sun Pictures has previously produced films including Jailer, Beast, Annaatthe and Sarkar. DC releases in theatres on August 7, 2026, with Dharma Productions distributing the film across the Hindi speaking markets in North India.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon expresses desire to collaborate with Allu Arjun: “I think he is a fantastic actor”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.