The filmmaker opens up about the importance of respecting every industry's practices and their work culture addressing the debate kicked off by the actress.

Filmmaker Venky Atluri has shared his thoughts that have drawn attention owing to its association with the ongoing debate on Bollywood working hours. While speaking about the possibility of directing a Hindi film in the future, he revealed he would first take time to understand Bollywood's work culture before beginning a project.

Venky Atluri on Bollywood work culture amid Deepika Padukone 8-hour shift debate: “When in Rome, do as the Romans do”

The director emphasised that every film industry has its own working style and believes it is essential for filmmakers and actors to adapt rather than expect others to change. Speaking about transitioning from Telugu cinema to Bollywood, Atluri explained that he would spend at least three months observing the ecosystem before calling the shots on a Hindi film. “I'll at least take a three month break. I'll study sets. It's a very simple old saying; when in Rome, do as the Romans do. It goes the same way for a Hindi actor coming to Telugu cinema. When you come to Telugu, you have to work according to a Telugu mindset,” he said during the promotions of his film Vishwanath & Sons.

Highlighting the importance of respecting regional work cultures, the filmmaker added that artists and technicians entering the Telugu film industry should make an effort to understand its functioning instead of expecting it to adapt to them. He went on to add, “When a person from any industry, let it be from Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, come and act in a Telugu film, [it's important to] understand the work culture here and maybe respect that culture.”

Atluri further elaborated on the disciplined work ethic followed in the Telugu film industry. According to the director, film shoots generally begin early in the morning, with call times usually scheduled between 7 am and 8 am. While actors typically spend around 10 hours on set, the overall production schedule can extend to 11 or 12 hours depending on the day's requirements. He noted that these schedules are flexible and can be adjusted through discussions whenever necessary, but the industry continues to place a strong emphasis on structured planning and disciplined execution.

Sharing how he would approach a Bollywood project, Atluri reiterated that he would first familiarise himself with the industry's practices before making any decisions as a director. “I will work according to Bollywood's working conditions. I will learn the conditions. I'll not just jump in and say I'm starting at 8, everybody will be here by 8. I'll understand the culture and the working conditions of the 24 crafts. Only then will I start,” he stated.

On the professional front, Venky Atluri is currently gearing up for the release of Vishwanath and Sons, starring Suriya, Raveena Tandon, Mamitha Baiju and Radhika in pivotal roles. Backed by Sithara Entertainment, the film is slated to release in theatres on August 16.

Also Read: Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh supports Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand; says, “I feel really great about it and standing up for every woman…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.