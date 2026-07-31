The excitement surrounding The Paradise continues to grow as the makers have officially announced that the film’s much-awaited teaser will be unveiled on August 6. Starring Natural Star Nani in the lead, the upcoming film has been creating significant buzz ever since it was announced. With its bold concept, striking promotional material, and chart-topping music, The Paradise has emerged as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.

Nani’s The Paradise teaser to release on August 6; makers drop new still

The film first caught attention with its announcement video, which introduced audiences to its intense and gritty world. The hard-hitting dialogues, including the protagonist being described as the son of a prostitute and the same words inked on his forearm, highlighted the film’s raw storytelling and unconventional narrative.

Adding to the anticipation is Nani’s reunion with director Srikanth Odela following the success of Dasara. Their collaboration has already generated high expectations, with fans eager to see what the duo has created this time.

The Paradise Teaser.

August 6th. pic.twitter.com/EzJwA8AdTr — Srikanth Odela (@odela_srikanth) July 31, 2026

The film’s first single, Aaya Sher, has already become a major success, crossing 200 million views on YouTube and emerging as a chartbuster. The song has also received over 1.8 million likes on the platform, while continuing to trend across streaming services and social media. Its popularity has only strengthened the anticipation surrounding the film.

Now, all eyes are on the teaser, which is expected to offer a fresh glimpse into the film’s intense world. Director Srikanth Odela shared a powerful still from the teaser on social media and wrote, “The Paradise Teaser. August 6th.”

The makers also announced the teaser release with an energetic post that read, “1min 35 seconds of Madness ready. #TheParadise Teaser out on August 6th. Get ready for Jadal Zamana. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical.”

With the teaser set to release soon, expectations are high that it will further showcase the film’s bold and uncompromising vision while building momentum ahead of its theatrical debut.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is scheduled to hit theatres on August 21, 2026, in eight languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. Reports also suggest that the makers have approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present the film in international markets, reflecting its global ambitions. As the release date draws closer, The Paradise continues to remain one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Also Read : The Paradise: Song ‘Aaya Sher’ from Nani starrer crosses 200 million YouTube views

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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