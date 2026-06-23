The actress shared a candid photo from what appeared to be an intimate birthday celebration, putting an end to online chatter surrounding her silence on Vijay’s special day.

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay found himself at the centre of social media discussions once again as he celebrated his 52nd birthday on Monday. While fans flooded social media with wishes and tributes for the star, one particular absence became a talking point among netizens—actress Trisha Krishnan, who has often been linked to Vijay through ongoing speculation on social media.

Trisha Krishnan shares midnight birthday post for Thalapathy Vijay sparks buzz amid ongoing relationship speculation

As the day progressed without a public birthday message from Trisha, several users began questioning whether the actress would acknowledge Vijay’s birthday at all. Some social media posts even went on to speculate about the nature of their relationship, with a few users drawing conclusions based on her apparent silence.

However, Trisha eventually put an end to the online chatter by sharing a candid photograph on her Instagram Stories. The image appeared to capture a private birthday celebration, featuring Vijay standing beside a spread of cakes while cutting one of them. Trisha was also seen in the frame, smiling as she looked at the actor. Going by the setting, the photograph seemed to have been clicked in a home kitchen during a close-knit gathering.

Accompanying the picture, Trisha wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD” and added “00.00”, seemingly indicating that she welcomed Vijay’s birthday at midnight. The post quickly gained traction online, with fans and followers interpreting it in various ways. The image also reignited conversations surrounding the duo, who have been the subject of relationship rumours for some time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)



Speculation about Vijay and Trisha’s equation has persisted across social media and entertainment circles in recent months. The rumours intensified after reports regarding Vijay’s personal life began circulating online. Adding to it, the actors were also spotted making many appearances together too. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed or confirmed the claims surrounding their alleged relationship, and both have largely remained silent on the speculation.

Meanwhile, the duo share a long professional association and have worked together in several successful films over the years. Their on-screen chemistry has often been appreciated by audiences, contributing to continued interest in their off-screen equation as well.

For now, Trisha’s birthday post has become the latest talking point among fans, with many viewing it as one of the most personal messages shared for Vijay on his special day. Whether it was simply a warm birthday wish between longtime colleagues and friends or something more remains a matter of speculation, as neither actor has chosen to address the rumours publicly.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan drops ‘one more win’ caption after Karuppu success

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