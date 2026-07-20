The makers are said to be planning a grand event, reviving a promotional strategy that was put on hold after the film’s earlier release date was postponed.

The promotional campaign for Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is reportedly gearing up for its biggest milestone yet. If industry buzz is anything to go by, the makers are preparing to unveil the film's much-awaited trailer at a grand event in Bengaluru on August 8, just weeks before the action thriller arrives in cinemas worldwide on August 26.

Toxic: Trailer of Yash starrer to reportedly launch in Bengaluru on August 8

Although an official confirmation from the production house is still awaited, sources close to the development suggest that preparations are already underway for a large-scale trailer launch in Karnataka's capital. The event is expected to serve as the next major promotional push for the film and is likely to bring together members of the cast and crew along with fans and members of the media.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Bengaluru has figured prominently in the film's promotional plans. Earlier this year, when Toxic was slated for a March release, the team had reportedly intended to launch the trailer in the city. However, those plans were shelved after the film's release was postponed, resulting in a complete reshuffle of its promotional calendar.

Now that the makers have locked August 26 as the new theatrical release date, it appears they are revisiting the original strategy by choosing Bengaluru as the venue for the trailer unveiling. If the reports prove accurate, the event is expected to mark the official beginning of the final promotional countdown for one of the year's biggest releases.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has remained one of the most closely watched Indian film projects since its announcement. Initially revealed in December 2023 under the working title Yash 19, the film's official title was unveiled shortly thereafter, generating considerable excitement among fans eager to see the actor's next big-screen outing following the KGF franchise.

The period gangster drama features Yash in a dual role and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash's banner Monster Mind Creations, the film has been mounted on a massive scale.

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, Toxic has music composed by a host of popular musicians that include Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Vishal Mishra, among others. Its technical crew also include Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer and Ujwal Kulkarni as film editor.

While fans await an official announcement regarding the trailer launch, all eyes are now on Bengaluru, where the film's promotional journey is expected to gather momentum before Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups hits theatres worldwide on August 26.

Also Read: Explained: Why Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic has become the centre of a social media debate

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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