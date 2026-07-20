Jana Nayagan new poster: Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol face off ahead of July 23 release

The makers of Jana Nayagan, titled Jan Neta in Hindi, have released a new poster of the film ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on July 23. The poster features Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol.

Jana Nayagan new poster: Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol face off ahead of July 23 release

The new poster shows Vijay in a police officer’s uniform, positioned opposite Bobby Deol’s character, indicating a confrontation between the two in the film. The poster is the latest piece of promotional material released by the makers as part of the campaign leading up to the film’s premiere, following earlier posters and a trailer that introduced the film’s principal cast and setting.

Advance bookings for Jana Nayagan have opened across the country ahead of the film’s release, with ticket sales underway at cinemas in multiple regions.

The film is being positioned as Thalapathy Vijay’s final theatrical release as an actor as he prepares to transition into full-time politics following the film’s run. Vijay, who has appeared in Tamil cinema for over three decades, launched his political party ahead of stepping away from acting, a development that has added to the attention surrounding this release.

The film also features an ensemble supporting cast alongside Vijay and Bobby Deol, with the makers continuing to release fresh promotional material through the final stretch before its worldwide premiere.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, in association with Zee Studios.

Jana Nayagan, titled Jan Neta in Hindi, releases worldwide on July 23, 2026.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan: Producer Venkat K. Narayana reacts to Thalapathy Vijay starrer releasing on July 23; says, “It will be a fitting tribute to Vijay’s phenomenal career”

More Pages: Jan Neta Box Office Collection

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