After the success of Tabaahi, the makers unveil a romantic anthem that explores love, longing and emotional vulnerability ahead of the film’s August release.

Following the chartbuster success of ‘Tabaahi’, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have unveiled the film's second track, ‘Madhosh’. Presented by Monster Mind Creations, KVN Productions, and Zee Music Company, the romantic number offers audiences a deeper look into the relationship between Yash's Raya and Tara Sutaria's Rebecca, introducing a more emotional and tender chapter of their story.

Toxic song Madhosh out: Yash and Tara Sutaria showcase a softer side of Raya and Rebecca’s love story

While ‘Tabaahi’ celebrated the intensity and thrill of passion, ‘Madhosh’ shifts gears to explore quieter emotions, including love, longing, vulnerability, and the feelings that often remain unspoken. The new track adds another layer to the narrative, portraying a softer side of Raya while highlighting the emotional complexities that continue to shape his journey.

Featuring Yash and Tara Sutaria, the song captures the effortless chemistry between their characters. Although Raya retains the rugged persona introduced in ‘Tabaahi’, ‘Madhosh’ reveals a more carefree and affectionate side of him through his relationship with Rebecca, even as he continues to battle inner turmoil.

The romantic track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami, and Faheem Abdullah, with Siddharth Basrur lending his vocals across all five language versions. Staying true to the film's pan-India appeal, the song has been released as Madhosh in Hindi, ‘Manamohaka’ in Kannada, ‘Manasaagadhe’ in Telugu, ‘Thadumaarudheyyy’ in Tamil, and ‘MadhuMohini’ in Malayalam. The lyrics have been penned by Pramod Maravanthe (Kannada), Arslan Nizami and Syed Murad Gilani (Hindi), RamaJogaiah Sastry (Telugu), Vignesh Shivan (Tamil), and Rajeev Govindan (Malayalam).

Speaking about the track, composer Tanishk Bagchi said, "‘Madhosh’ is incredibly close to our hearts since Arslan, Faheem and I have come together once again, and it's even more special because it's for a film as massive as Toxic. We also had the pleasure of collaborating with the immensely talented Siddharth Basrur, who brought so much depth to the song. The track beautifully captures the emotional journey of Raya and Rebecca’s characters, expressing love, longing, and the playful nuances of romance. We hope audiences connect with its heartfelt emotions as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Playback singer Siddharth Basrur also shared his thoughts on the emotional depth of the number. "‘Madhosh’ isn't just about heartbreak, it's about everything that's left unsaid between two people. There's longing and vulnerability running through the song, and I wanted the vocals to reflect that honesty rather than just the pain. It's emotional, but it also has a certain intensity that keeps building, which is what makes it such a special track for me."

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features an ensemble cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and several other languages. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated to hit theatres on August 26, 2026.

Also Read: Toxic: Trailer of Yash starrer to reportedly launch in Bengaluru on August 8

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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