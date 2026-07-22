A day after the song's release, the actress gave fans a glimpse of candid moments from the shoot featuring her character Rebecca and Yash's Raya.

Tara Sutaria shares romantic BTS moments from Toxic song ‘Madhosh’ with Yash; says, “The in between moments are my favourites”

A day after the release of 'Madhosh' from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Tara Sutaria treated fans to a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the romantic track. The actress, who plays Rebecca in the film, took to Instagram to share candid moments from the shoot with co-star Yash, offering a closer look at the making of the song that has been garnering attention since its release.

Tara Sutaria shares romantic BTS moments from Toxic song ‘Madhosh’ with Yash; says, “The in between moments are my favourites”

The behind-the-scenes images capture Tara and Yash sharing light-hearted moments between takes, while also reflecting the romantic chemistry seen in the music video. Along with the photos, Tara penned a heartfelt note inviting fans to revisit their favourite moments from the track. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “The in between moments are my favourites in Madhosh.. The stolen glances, the sweetness in our smiles, the eyes.. What are your favourite moments.”

Released on July 21, 'Madhosh' explores the evolving relationship between Yash's character Raya and Tara Sutaria's Rebecca. Presented by Monster Mind Creations, KVN Productions and Zee Music Company, the song offers a more emotional glimpse into their on-screen journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)



The romantic track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah, while Siddharth Basrur has lent his voice across all five language versions. Reflecting the film's Pan-India release strategy, the song has been released as 'Madhosh' in Hindi, 'Manamohaka' in Kannada, 'Manasaagadhe' in Telugu, 'Thadumaarudheyyy' in Tamil and 'MadhuMohini' in Malayalam. The lyrics have been penned by Pramod Maravanthe (Kannada), Arslan Nizami and Syed Murad Gilani (Hindi), RamaJogaiah Sastry (Telugu), Vignesh Shivan (Tamil) and Rajeev Govindan (Malayalam).

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026, in Kannada, English and dubbed versions across multiple Indian languages.

Also Read: Toxic song Madhosh out: Yash and Tara Sutaria showcase a softer side of Raya and Rebecca’s love story

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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