The makers announced the milestone on social media as the chartbuster track continues to gain traction, further building anticipation for upcoming action drama.

The makers of The Paradise have announced a major milestone for the film's promotional campaign. The first track from the upcoming action drama, ‘Aaya Sher’, has crossed 200 million views on YouTube, further adding to the buzz surrounding the Nani starrer ahead of its theatrical release.

The Paradise: Song ‘Aaya Sher’ from Nani starrer crosses 200 million YouTube views

Starring Natural Star Nani in the lead, The Paradise has been one of the most talked-about Telugu films of 2026 since its announcement. The project has garnered attention for its promotional material and also marks Nani's reunion with director Srikanth Odela after the success of Dasara. Sharing the achievement on social media, the makers wrote, “A roar that's echoing louder with every passing day…. 200 MILLION+ VIEWS for #AayaSher ‎#JadalZamana ‎Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema ‎An @anirudhofficial musical ‎@themohanbabu @11Lohar @sudhakarcheruk5 @TheRaghav_Juyal @sonalikulkarni @sampoornesh @Dop_Sai @NavinNooli @artkolla @withAjayKumarJ @SLVCinemasOffl @TheParadiseOffl @saregamasouth @saregamaglobal @ivyofficial2023 @PrathyangiraUS”.



Apart from crossing the 200 million-view mark, ‘Aaya Sher’ has also garnered over 1.8 million likes on YouTube. The song has witnessed significant engagement across digital platforms, with fans creating dance videos and reels inspired by its hook step and energetic choreography.

The growing popularity of the track has further strengthened anticipation for The Paradise, which is slated to hit theatres on August 21, 2026. Produced by SLV Cinemas, the film is scheduled for a multilingual release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.

Reports have also suggested that the makers are looking to expand the film's international reach by approaching Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds to present The Paradise in overseas markets. However, an official confirmation regarding the reported collaboration is still awaited.

With Srikanth Odela returning to direct Nani after the commercial success of Dasara, expectations from The Paradise remain high. As the film gears up for its theatrical release, the latest milestone achieved by ‘Aaya Sher’ reflects the strong response to its music and promotional campaign, adding to the excitement surrounding one of the year's most anticipated releases.

Also Read: The Paradise team wishes Vikram Maalik aka Raghav Juyal on his birthday through a new poster; watch

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.