The latest glimpse amplifies excitement for Srikanth Odela’s ambitious action drama as the countdown begins for the grand teaser unveiling.

The Paradise: Nani stuns in fierce new poster ahead of August 6 teaser launch; makers say, “Even his shadow has wings to fly”

The countdown to the grand teaser launch of The Paradise has officially begun. Ahead of unveiling the much-awaited teaser on August 6, the makers have dropped a striking new poster featuring Natural Star Nani, further raising anticipation for one of the biggest releases of 2026.

The Paradise: Nani stuns in fierce new poster ahead of August 6 teaser launch; makers say, “Even his shadow has wings to fly”

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise reunites the filmmaker with Nani after the blockbuster success of Dasara. Ever since its announcement, the film has remained one of the most talked-about projects, thanks to its intriguing promotional campaign, visually compelling posters and the chartbuster song ‘Aaya Sher’, which has crossed 200 million views on YouTube.

The newly unveiled poster presents Nani in a fierce and rugged avatar, standing atop a massive ink-black raven with a glowing red eye. Designed in a haunting monochrome palette, the visual exudes mystery, intensity and raw power while prominently announcing the teaser release date. The raven, which has appeared consistently throughout the film’s promotional material, continues to spark curiosity among fans, with many believing it holds a deeper symbolic connection to Nani’s character.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “Even his shadow has wings to fly #TheParadiseTeaser out on 6th August #TheParadise.” The cryptic tagline has only added to the intrigue surrounding the film, with fans eagerly decoding its meaning ahead of the teaser launch.

Adding to the buzz is ‘Aaya Sher’, which has emerged as a massive musical success. Apart from surpassing 200 million views on YouTube, the track has also garnered an impressive 1.8 million likes, cementing its place as one of the biggest chartbusters of the year. The song continues to dominate streaming platforms and social media, giving the film's promotional campaign tremendous momentum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paradise (@theparadisemovie)



Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on August 21, 2026. The film will release in eight languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam—highlighting the makers' vision of taking the project to audiences across the globe.

Adding to its international aspirations, reports suggest that Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has been approached to present The Paradise in overseas markets, signalling the makers' intent to position the film on a global stage.

With the teaser set to arrive on August 6, anticipation surrounding The Paradise continues to soar. Backed by the successful Nani-Srikanth Odela collaboration, a chart-topping soundtrack and an intriguing promotional campaign, the film is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited cinematic events of the year.

Also Read: Nani’s The Paradise teaser to release on August 6; makers drop new still

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.