The makers unveil the first posters as Anirudh Ravichander joins the team, with Adhik Ravichandran calling the project “very special” in an emotional note.

Ajith Kumar to turn ‘Dare Devil’ in his next with Adhik Ravichandran; Shalini Ajithkumar turns producer for the first time

Ajith Kumar has officially announced his next film, Dare Devil, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated Tamil releases in the coming months. The project will be written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran and marks another collaboration between the actor and filmmaker following their successful outing. Adding to the excitement, the film also marks the production debut of former actress and Ajith Kumar’s wife, Shalini Ajithkumar.

Ajith Kumar to turn ‘Dare Devil’ in his next with Adhik Ravichandran; Shalini Ajithkumar turns producer for the first time

The announcement was made on Instagram, where Adhik Ravichandran unveiled the first-look posters of Dare Devil while sharing an emotional note celebrating Ajith Kumar’s remarkable journey in cinema. The filmmaker wrote, “34 years of breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and redefining stardom. A journey built on passion, perseverance, and unmatched charisma – #DareDevil is here. This is going to be very Special… Thank you My Sir #Ajithkumar sir for the Trust & Support…. Thank you Producer #Shalini mam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adhik Ravichandran (@adhikravi)



Along with unveiling the title, Adhik also introduced the film’s technical crew. The project boasts an impressive lineup featuring music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam, editor Vijay Velukutty, costume designer Anu Vardhan, choreographer Kalyan Kumar, and sound designer Suren, among several other technicians.

Soon after the announcement, Anirudh Ravichander expressed his excitement by resharing the film’s posters on social media. The composer wrote, “Once again with dearest AK sir in an @Adhikravi directorial,” while also extending his wishes to producer Shalini Ajithkumar and the team at Bravehearts Production. Responding to the post, Adhik Ravichandran thanked the composer and hinted at an electrifying soundtrack, writing, “Thank you dear sir… Ani sir’s MAD MAX MODE ON.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)



The announcement has already generated significant buzz among fans, especially with the reunion of Ajith Kumar, Adhik Ravichandran, and Anirudh Ravichander. With Shalini Ajithkumar stepping into film production for the first time and an accomplished technical crew coming together, Dare Devil has emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Tamil cinema. Further details regarding the cast, storyline, and release date are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar returns to Chennai after being stranded in UAE amid Middle East conflict; airport videos go viral

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