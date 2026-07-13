On Thursday, July 9, fans of Thalapathy Vijay went into celebration mode after learning that Jana Nayagan had finally received its censor certificate, ending a nearly seven-month-long deadlock between the makers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The following day, reports emerged that the much-awaited film is expected to arrive in cinemas on July 24, though an official announcement is yet to be made. Meanwhile, fans are likely to be greeted with a pleasant surprise when they watch the film, as its title card is expected to be different from those seen in Vijay’s earlier films.

No more ‘Thalapathy Vijay’! Jana Nayagan’s title card expected to credit Vijay as ‘The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay’

A source from the South told Bollywood Hungama, “Vijay’s films have traditionally opened with a title card reading ‘Thalapathy Vijay’. However, now that he has become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the makers have decided to acknowledge this development. Hence, the title card in Jana Nayagan is expected to read ‘The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay’.”

On Saturday, July 11, the producers, KVN Productions, unveiled a new poster while announcing that Jana Nayagan had received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC. Interestingly, the poster replaced ‘Thalapathy Vijay’ with ‘The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay’. Sources said this strongly indicates that the same wording will also appear in the film’s title card.

Besides Vijay, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Nassar, Sunil and others. It is directed by H Vinoth and is said to partial remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela.

Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan sadly got leaked in April. Many feel that this factor might affect its earnings. At the same time, the film continues to have a huge buzz. Moreover, with Vijay now serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the trade expects Jana Nayagan to register a record-breaking opening in the state.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan makers CONFIRM postponement of Thalapathy Vijay’s final film; issue statement

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