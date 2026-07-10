After months of uncertainty and multiple controversies, the much-awaited film of Thalapathy Vijay - Jana Nayagan has finally locked its theatrical release date. The H Vinoth directorial is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 24, marking what is expected to be Vijay's final big-screen outing before he shifts his focus to politics.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan locks July 24 release after CBFC clearance amid months of controversy

The release date was reportedly confirmed by Suprith Mohan, Business Head and Producer at KVN Productions, bringing much-needed clarity to fans who have been eagerly awaiting an official update. The announcement comes shortly after the film successfully cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), paving the way for its theatrical debut.

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Jana Nayagan received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the CBFC. According to the certification details available on the CBFC website, the film has a runtime of 183.11 minutes, which translates to 3 hours, 3 minutes and 11 seconds. Interestingly, while Tamil films are generally certified by the CBFC's Chennai office, Jana Nayagan was cleared by the Board's Bengaluru regional office.

The road to release has been anything but smooth for the film. Initially slated to hit theatres in January, Jana Nayagan was postponed indefinitely, leaving fans speculating about its future. The delay was followed by another major setback when portions of the film were leaked online in April. The piracy incident prompted an investigation, leading to the arrest of individuals allegedly involved in the leak.

Despite these challenges, the makers have now set a firm release date, signalling their confidence in bringing the film to audiences on the big screen. With anticipation continuing to build, the film will look to convert the long wait into a strong box office opening. The project carries additional significance as it is Vijay's farewell film which was expected to release before Vijay took over the position as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As a result, expectations surrounding the film remain exceptionally high among fans and the trade alike.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and boasts an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Nassar and Sunil. The film is also said to be a partial remake of the 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari.

With the censor process now complete and the release date officially in place, all eyes are on Jana Nayagan as it gears up for its theatrical debut on July 24. Whether the film can overcome the challenges it has faced and emerge as a box office success will be known in the weeks ahead.

Also Read: BREAKING: CBFC censors Dr Ambedkar’s visuals, mention of Vijay’s political party TVK in Jana Nayagan; removes ‘Om’ and ‘New India’

More Pages: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection

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