Dulquer Salmaan has officially unveiled the title of his upcoming film, previously referred to as DQ41, marking the actor’s 41st project. The film has now been titled Sri Sri. Sharing the announcement along with the first-look poster on social media, Salmaan wrote, “Love will feel a little extra special with ‘Sri Sri’. #DQ41 is now #SriSri #LoveWillSparkAgain.”

Dulquer Salmaan confirms title of DQ41 as Sri Sri, first look unveiled with Pooja Hegde

The first-look poster features Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde together against a scenic backdrop, alongside the tagline “Love Will Spark Again.” Sri Sri marks the first on-screen collaboration between Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde. The project had previously been known as DQ41, with the title change confirmed only after filming had been underway for some time.

The makers had earlier shared glimpses from a hill station schedule, where the cast was seen shooting amid scenic locales in winter wear, offering an early indication of the film’s visual setting.

Written and directed by Ravi Nelakuditi, the film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Sri Sri also stars Dheekshith Shetty in a pivotal role, with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

The technical and creative teams behind the film have not yet released further details regarding the supporting cast or the shooting schedule beyond the hill station leg. Billed as a multilingual, Pan-India release, Sri Sri is set to release across multiple Indian languages in 2026. Further details regarding the exact release date and additional cast members are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan celebrates as Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra heads to BIFAN and Stuttgart Film Festival 2026: “It’s truly gratifying to see the film continue its journey beyond theatres”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.