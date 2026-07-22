Nayanthara and Kavin are set to share screen space in Hi, a new Tamil romance that has now been confirmed for a theatrical release on August 14.

Nayanthara and Kavin’s Hi gets August 14 release date; makers unveil first glimpse

The makers unveiled the date through a short promotional video showing the two leads crossing paths in the rain, in what appears to be their characters’ first meeting. Posters released earlier had already hinted at the film’s premise, positioning Nayanthara and Kavin as neighbours set against the backdrop of an apartment complex.

The project is directed by Vishnu Edavan, better known as a Tamil film lyricist, with music composed by Jen Martin. Rajesh Shukla handles the cinematography, while Philomin Raj, a frequent collaborator of Lokesh Kanagaraj, is on editing duty. Sekar B and Dinesh Kasi are credited with art and stunt direction respectively.

August is shaping up to be a packed month for Nayanthara, who also has Yash’s Toxic arriving in the same window. The makers of Toxic put out a video on July 1 spotlighting the film’s female cast, comprising Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Nayanthara’s slate does not end there. She has also begun work on an as-yet-untitled action entertainer opposite Salman Khan, which recently went on floors in Mumbai. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film marks Salman’s next project following Maatrubhumi, which is still awaiting release, and is the first time the actor and Nayanthara are collaborating.

Kavin, meanwhile, was last seen in the fantasy comedy Kiss and the thriller Mask, both of which were released in 2025. Hi is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Nayanthara cheers for Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Maa Inti Bangaram success; pens sweet note amid film’s strong box office run

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