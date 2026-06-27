Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar's family is celebrating a joyous new beginning as her daughter, Avantika Sundar, tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan in an intimate traditional South Indian ceremony in Goa. Held on June 25, 2026, the wedding was attended by close family and friends along with several prominent names from the Indian film industry, including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan, Madhoo, and others.

Tamannaah Bhatia drops emotional post as Khushbu Sundar’s daughter Avantika ties the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan in Goa

Soon after the celebrations, Khushbu took to social media to share beautiful moments from the wedding along with an emotional note reflecting on the special occasion. She wrote, “We are truly speechless at this moment, for words seem inadequate to express the emotions we are experiencing. As parents, family has always been at the heart of everything we cherish, and we have always believed that marriages are made in heaven. With immense joy and gratitude, we, Sundar C and Kushboo Sundar, are delighted to share the wonderful news that our beloved daughter, Ms. Avantika Sundar, was married to Mr. Shravan Sreenivasan on 25th June 2026. Surrounded by the love of family and close friends, we witnessed a moment that will remain etched in our hearts forever. The warmth, affection, and goodwill that enveloped us made the occasion truly magical. Our eyes are still moist, and our hearts are overflowing with happiness and gratitude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)



The actress also expressed gratitude to everyone who helped bring the couple's vision of a traditional yet intimate wedding to life - “It was a small and intimate celebration, exactly as the couple envisioned, and we were honoured to fulfil their wishes. Sometimes, the most beautiful moments are those shared quietly with the people who matter most.” Concluding her heartfelt note, Khushbu added, “As Avantika and Shravan embark on this wonderful new chapter together, all we seek are your love and good wishes for a lifetime filled with happiness, companionship, and countless cherished memories. With immense love and pride, we present to you our newly married couple — Avantika and Shravan.”

Adding to the celebrations, actress Tamannaah Bhatia also shared a series of candid photographs from the festivities, giving fans a peek into the close-knit celebrations. Posting pictures with fellow bridesmaid Trisha Krishnan, Khushbu's family and other guests, Tamannaah captioned her post, “Fairytales are real, I saw one today… Swipe through to see it too.. The cutest moment of the ceremony… Some people are always connected to you, no matter how far you are or how lil you meet… Friends you make along the journey are the most precious.. Masti has to happen Friends like family Sundar Sir calling the shots as he always does and must… I finally have photos with Brinda Akka… Sab colour coded and on theme… Never thought I’ll wear fine jewels made by myself one day… Aisehi beauty shots… This has my hearrtttttttttt, I mean whole heart… Bridesmaid… And so everyone lived happily ever after!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)



Pictures and videos from the wedding have since gone viral on social media, with fans and celebrities pouring in wishes for the newlyweds as they begin a new chapter together.

Also Read: Madhoo Shah applauds Tamannaah Bhatia’s Pan-India stardom: “She has been a superstar in the South”

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