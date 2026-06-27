National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has opened up about an interesting behind-the-scenes story from Kalki 2898 AD, revealing that she was initially offered a completely different role in the blockbuster sci-fi film before eventually becoming the voice behind the beloved AI-powered companion, Bujji.

Keerthy Suresh reveals she rejected an original role in Kalki 2898 AD before becoming the voice of Bujji: “I’m actually glad I said no”

Keerthy, who had previously collaborated with director Nag Ashwin in Mahanati, shared that while she was approached for another character in Kalki 2898 AD, she wasn't entirely convinced about taking it up. However, the filmmaker was keen on having her be a part of the ambitious project and later came up with an alternative that turned out to be a memorable one.

Recalling how the opportunity came her way, Keerthy said, “Nagi offered me another role in the film, which I was not very sure of. But later he messaged me one day and he was like, "Do you want to peep through a wall at least?" I said, "I would love to in your film." In his film, I know I will end up doing something in his film. And I'm actually glad I said no to the other character because I was able to do this one. So, he called me and he said, "listen I want you to be there in the film." And he said, "There is this very interesting character, which is a voice. So, you have to voice for an AI bot." So, I didn't understand in the beginning. So, I said, "So you don't need me for the shoot?" He said, "No, I just need your voice." And I go, "Wow, this is different." The minute I heard it, I said, "Yes, I'm doing it."”

Although Keerthy never appeared on screen in Kalki 2898 AD, her voice performance as Bujji emerged as one of the film's standout elements. The AI-powered vehicle's playful banter, emotional moments and witty exchanges with Prabhas' character struck a chord with audiences, quickly turning Bujji into a fan favourite. Her voice performance added warmth, humour and personality to the futuristic world envisioned by Nag Ashwin, earning appreciation from both critics and moviegoers.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has an exciting slate of projects ahead. She will next be seen in Sathyavan Savithiri, Raftaar, Akka, Rowdy Janardhana, and an upcoming project with Daggubati Venkatesh, further expanding her diverse filmography across multiple genres and languages.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh reveals how Savitri’s daughter helped her prepare for Mahanati: “That helped me build her character”

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