Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer Swayambhu has been attracting attention since its announcement. The film's teaser and first single, ‘Ra Ra Dheevara’, have received a positive response from audiences, offering a glimpse into the film's scale and story while building anticipation for its release.

Swayambhu team celebrates cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar’s birthday, hints at release date announcement soon

The film features Nikhil Siddhartha in a new avatar, with the teaser highlighting its large-scale production, action sequences, and period setting. Its visuals and storyline have contributed to the growing interest surrounding the project.

The makers recently marked the birthday of cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Swayambhu. The video showcased moments of the cinematographer working with the cast and crew during filming. The team also noted that the cinematographer, known for films such as Baahubali, Magadheera, and RRR, is handling the visuals for Swayambhu. Along with the birthday wishes, the makers also confirmed that the film's release date announcement will be made soon.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Wishing our DOP @dopkksenthilkumar garu a very Happy Birthday. Your vision continues to elevate every frame of #Swayambhu into a grand cinematic spectacle. Wishing you continued success and many more masterpieces.Release date announcement soon. @actor_nikhil @iamsamyuktha_ @nabhanatesh @actorsubbaraju @suniltollywood @nawwabshah @krishbharat20 @dopkksenthilkumar @ravibasrur #TagoreMadhu @bhuvansagar @vijaykkamisetty #KingSolomon @silva_stunt #RamajogayyaSastry @dhaniaelay @pixelstudiosoff @timesmusichub @mangomassmediaofficial @whackedoutofficial @jungleemusicsouth”

Set during India's golden era, Swayambhu is based on themes of heritage, bravery, and cultural legacy. The teaser features the Sengol, hinting at a story centred on honour and tradition. Nikhil Siddhartha appears in an intense role, while the teaser combines period visuals, drama, and action.

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, the film features music by Ravi Basrur, cinematography by K.K. Senthil Kumar, and editing by Tammiraju. The project was filmed over nearly 170 days and brings together several well-known technicians from the industry.

Produced by Bhuvan and Shreekar under the Pixel Studios banner, Swayambhu is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in 2026.

Also Read : Happy birthday, Nikhil Siddhartha: Swayambhu makers give a peek into actor’s 45-day-long rigorous transformation

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