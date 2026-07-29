Zee Music Company is expanding its presence across South Indian language markets with a new slate of film and music acquisitions. The label, which has been building a multilingual catalogue beyond Hindi and independent music, is partnering with filmmakers and composers across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema.

Zee Music Company acquires music rights for Dulquer Salmaan’s I’M GAME, Chiranjeevi’s Mega 158 and more

The expansion follows the response to the Malayalam film Balan: The Boy, directed by Chidambaram with music by Sushin Shyam. Building on this, the label has acquired music rights for I’M GAME, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Mysskin, Kathir, Antony Varghese and Parth Tiwari, directed by Nahas Hidayath with music by Jakes Bejoy.

In Telugu, the label has acquired Vikramarka, Pallaburusu, Happy Journey and Mega 158, starring Chiranjeevi with music by Thaman S, along with NBK 111, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, Nayanthara and Sanjay Dutt, also scored by Thaman S. The slate further includes Kanaka Durga and VenkyAnil5, the latter composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar and starring Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

The Malayalam slate also includes Credit Score, while the Kannada portfolio features Birbal: Case 2, Vibhrama and Mangala Gowri. In Tamil, the label has acquired Slumdog: 33 Temple Road, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Tabu with music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, and has also secured rights for Toxic, featuring Yash, across Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The label has also partnered with ZEE5 Malayalam’s Kerala Underground, a hip hop reality show, securing music rights and releasing a promotional track featuring Dabzee, The Imbachi, MC Couper and Parimal Shais.

Sujal Parekh, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Company, said, “We’re happy to partner with Wayfarer Films on I’M GAME. This collaboration strengthens our presence in the Malayalam market and is another step in our Pan-India growth journey. We look forward to working with talented composers like Jakes Bejoy and bringing great music to audiences across languages.”

With a catalogue spanning Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Punjabi, Gujarati and devotional music, Zee Music Company’s newly acquired slate is scheduled for release across this year and 2027.

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