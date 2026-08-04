Suriya expresses gratitude towards Jyotika for backing him through his financial decisions for Karuppu: “She was trusting me and allowing me to take those extra loans”

Despite emerging as a success after its theatrical release, Karuppu had to overcome significant hurdles before making it to the big screen. Actor Suriya has now opened up about the financial challenges that threatened the release of the RJ Balaji directorial, revealing that his wife, actress Jyotika, stood firmly by his side when he stepped in at the last minute to ensure the film reached audiences.

Suriya expresses gratitude towards Jyotika for backing him through his financial decisions for Karuppu: “She was trusting me and allowing me to take those extra loans”

The film, which stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, had its release postponed by a day due to financial issues before finally hitting theatres. Looking back at the difficult phase, Suriya admitted that taking on additional financial responsibility was a major decision, one that affected not just him but his entire family.

Speaking about Jyotika's unwavering support, Suriya told The Hollywood Reporter India, "Thanks to Jyotika. It was a lot of financial burden. It came to me at the last minute. For me to take those extra loans, she was trusting me and allowing me to take them. Because if something goes wrong, as a family, we'd be going through it. Even if we are in an industry for such a long time, these situations are a little above us. It's a leap of faith that you can work on this and you can bet on this. It was a big step for me to take. It was that trust and intuition that we were able to put this together."

Responding to the praise, Jyotika shifted the spotlight back to her husband, insisting that the credit belonged entirely to him. She said, "I would not take this compliment, because this was completely his work. We do everything together. Even if it's parenting, we're always on one side of the page. We discuss it first and reflect it to the kids." She further added, "It was completely his generosity and wanting to make that film work out. It was a big step."

Suriya also acknowledged that the film's eventual release was made possible through the combined efforts of everyone associated with the project, including the makers and financiers. He explained, "RJ Balaji has given a lot of time – almost two to two and a half years to this project. A lot of them were depending on this film to work. It was a collective effort. Even the financiers were supportive. They were able to say, 'even if we get 25 to 30 per cent back, we'll allow you to release the film in theatres.' It was a collective effort that the film got released."

With Karuppu now receiving a positive response from audiences, Suriya's revelations offer a glimpse into the challenges that unfolded behind the scenes, highlighting the risks, faith and teamwork that ultimately helped bring the film to theatres.

Also Read: Hombale Films wishes Suriya a happy birthday ahead of SuriyaXHombale

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