Hombale Films took to social media to wish actor Suriya a happy birthday, ahead of the studio’s upcoming film SuriyaXHombale.

Hombale Films wishes Suriya a happy birthday ahead of SuriyaXHombale

Sharing a post on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Warmest birthday wishes to THE ONE & only, @actorsuriya. A true powerhouse of talent, whose passion for cinema continues to inspire audiences across generations. Here’s to many more years of remarkable performances and cinematic milestones. Looking forward to an extraordinary journey together. #SuriyaXHombale #HBDTheOneSuriya.”

SuriyaXHombale brings together Suriya, actress Kayadu Lohar, and Jai Bhim director T. J. Gnanavel, and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The project was announced as Hombale Films’ next production, following the studio’s previous work across multiple Indian film industries.

Hombale Films has previously produced titles including Kantara, KGF, Salaar, and the animated film Mahavatar Narsimha. The studio has also announced Mahavatar Parshuram, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, and a film with actor Hrithik Roshan as part of its upcoming slate.

1. J. Gnanavel is known for directing Jai Bhim, a courtroom drama that received wide critical attention following its release. Kayadu Lohar has previously appeared in Kannada language films and is set to star opposite Suriya in the upcoming project.

Further details about the film, including its title, cast, and release schedule, are expected to be announced by the makers in the coming months. SuriyaXHombale is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films and directed by T. J. Gnanavel, with Suriya and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles.

Also Read: Fresh off Dhurandhar success, Manav Gohil headlines Story TV’s latest microdrama Ustaad Ka Comeback

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.