Director Sukumar visited the sets of the upcoming Telugu film Rao Bahadur and shared his reaction to the film, praising actor Satyadev’s performance in a video released by the makers.

Sukumar praises Satyadev’s performance in Rao Bahadur: “Every actor will feel jealous after watching this”

Speaking about the film, Sukumar said, “It feels like everyone has come together to give Satyadev a gift. I think every actor will feel jealous after watching this performance. As far as I know, films like this haven’t been made in Telugu cinema or even Indian cinema. It’s a completely different genre. Just like C/O Kancharapalem surprised everyone, Rao Bahadur will leave audiences equally stunned. Every craft in the film is on another level. One word for Rao Bahadur, Wholesome.”

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers also dropped the first single ‘O Sundari’, a romantic track featuring Satyadev and Deepa Thomas set against the film’s period backdrop.

Rao Bahadur is a psychological drama set against the backdrop of a fading aristocratic era, directed by Venkatesh Maha, who also handles writing and editing on the project.

The film is presented by Mahesh Babu and backed by a technical team comprising cinematographer Kartik Parmar, music composer Smaran Sai, and production designer Rohan Singh. Rao Bahadur releases in cinemas on July 3, 2026.

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