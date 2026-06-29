After teasing fans with a cryptic announcement, the production house officially unveils its ambitious new collaboration along with the film's core creative team.

Hombale Films has officially lifted the curtain on the first major reveal behind its cryptic social media announcement, confirming a new collaboration with South superstar Suriya. The production house, which had sparked widespread curiosity with a mysterious teaser earlier on Monday, June 29, has now announced an untitled film that will bring together Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel.

Suriya joins hands with Hombale Films for TJ Gnanavel directorial

Making the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Hombale Films shared an elaborate note celebrating Suriya's three-decade-long journey in cinema. The post read, "He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives. A career that chose courage over comfort, every single time. Three decades of truth on screen. Countless hearts touched beyond it. Where the most fearless actor of his generation meets his grandest stage yet. Hombale Films proudly welcomes THE ONE - SURIYA. SURIYA X HOMBALE."

Along with confirming Suriya as the film's lead, the makers also unveiled the project's principal creative team. The untitled venture will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, best known for Jai Bhim. Actor Kayadu Lohar has been announced as part of the cast, while composer Sai Abhyankkar will score the film's music. The technical crew includes cinematographer S.R. Kathir ISC and editor Philomin Raj, both of whom have been associated with several acclaimed South Indian films.

The next chapter... #SuriyaXHombale He built it.

Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth.

Characters that carried the weight of real lives.

A journey defined by courage, conviction, and craft. Three decades of truth on screen.

Countless hearts… pic.twitter.com/HoZOgQRbC7 — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) June 29, 2026



The announcement comes just hours after Hombale Films teased fans with a cryptic message that read, "Some beginnings don't make noise. They create echoes that last forever. The next roar won't whisper. Get Ready! Unveiling Today at 2:19 PM." The post immediately fuelled speculation across social media, with fans trying to decode the banner's next big project and guessing the actor-filmmaker combination behind it.

Founded in 2012, Hombale Films has emerged as one of India's leading production houses, expanding beyond Kannada cinema into Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi industries while backing several pan-India films. The banner is known for mounting large-scale productions and collaborating with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

With Suriya and TJ Gnanavel now officially joining forces under the Hombale Films banner, the untitled project has already generated considerable buzz. While the makers are yet to reveal the film's title, storyline or release schedule, the announcement has added another highly anticipated project to the studio's growing slate of pan-India ventures.

Also Read: Hombale Films teases major new project with cryptic announcement; fans speculate over next big collaboration

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