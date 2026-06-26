Following the worldwide phenomenon of Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR, visionary filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is gearing up for another cinematic venture with Varanasi.

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi first glimpse gets a roaring response at Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France

Varanasi stands as one of the biggest and most eagerly awaited Indian films currently in production. This action-adventure is set to hit theatres next year. Featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in leading roles, the film aims to deliver Rajamouli's trademark scale, spectacle, and immersive storytelling.

Amid the rising excitement, the first glimpse, Varanasi: To the World, was unveiled at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where it received a tremendously positive response from the audience. The theatre was filled with excitement as people cheered and applauded throughout the presentation. While the film is yet to arrive in cinemas, it is already making waves across the globe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varanasi (@varanasimovie)

Annecy International Animation Film Festival takes place at the last week of June in the town of Annecy, France. It's a competition between animated films of various techniques (traditional, cut-outs, claymation, CGI, etc.) classified in various categories. Throughout the festival, in addition to the competing films projected in various cinemas of the city, an open-air night projection is organized on Pâquier, in the centre of the town, amongst the lake and with the mountains. According to the topic of the festival, classic or recent films are projected upon the giant screen. On Saturday evening, all the award winners are presented.

Adding to the buzz, Mahesh Babu’s powerful look as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense first look as Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s commanding avatar as Mandakini from Varanasi have already been revealed, sending social media into a frenzy and fueling nationwide excitement. With these striking glimpses raising expectations, anticipation has now reached fever pitch as audiences eagerly await this flick, slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran praises S.S. Rajamouli’s dedication on Varanasi sets; says, “I’ve not worked with a harder working filmmaker”

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.