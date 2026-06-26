The makers of Mysaa, starring Rashmika Mandanna, have unveiled a new character poster featuring actor Nidhi Singh. The poster was released on the occasion of Nidhi's birthday, offering audiences another glimpse into the world of the upcoming action thriller. Sharing the poster on social media, the makers extended birthday wishes to the actor and wrote, "Not every soul is born to be gentle. Some are forged to endure."

Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa unveils Nidhi Singh’s character poster on her birthday

The post further read, "Team #MYSAA wishes the exceptionally talented @menidhisingh a very Happy Birthday. Shoot in progress. In cinemas this 2026."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UnFormula Films (@unformulafilms)

The newly released poster presents Nidhi Singh in an intense avatar, hinting at a strong and determined character. While the makers have not revealed further details about her role, the visual adds to the intrigue surrounding the film.

Mysaa has been generating attention since the release of its first-look posters, particularly for Rashmika Mandanna's transformation into what is being described as one of the most challenging roles of her career.

Headlined by Rashmika Mandanna, Mysaa is billed as an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of tribal lands. The film is expected to combine action with an emotionally driven narrative and visually striking storytelling. The makers have positioned the project as India's first female-led pan-India cinematic venture, with Rashmika playing the central role.

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is currently in production. The film is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa wraps song shoot; makers share exciting update

More Pages: Mysaa Box Office Collection

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