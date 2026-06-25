Acclaimed actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has heaped praise on celebrated filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli while sharing his experience of working on the highly anticipated film Varanasi. The actor described Rajamouli as one of the most dedicated filmmakers he has ever worked with, admiring his unwavering passion and commitment despite his phenomenal success.

Prithviraj Sukumaran praises S.S. Rajamouli’s dedication on Varanasi sets; says, “I’ve not worked with a harder working filmmaker”

Following the global triumph of blockbuster films such as Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR, Rajamouli is now preparing for another ambitious cinematic spectacle with Varanasi. The action-adventure film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles and is expected to hit theatres next year.

Reflecting on his time on the film’s sets, Prithviraj spoke about Rajamouli’s extraordinary work ethic and the enthusiasm he brings to every project. He revealed that despite being one of India’s most successful directors, Rajamouli approaches filmmaking with the energy and excitement of a newcomer making his dream debut.

Speaking about his experience on the sets of Varanasi, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared, “When you walk into the sets of Varanasi and you look at mr SS Rajamouli behind the camera of monitor or actors, for someone who doesn’t know it’s going to seem like a new director who have to wait for 20-30 years to make his first film finally having gotten the opportunity to make a film he really wanted to make that’s the vibe he gives you, that’s all that there is to learn from him I’ve not worked with a harder working filmmaker when he says 7 AM first shot by the time Mahesh Priyanka and I reach there he would’ve set up the gymgim, rehearsals with the assistants and he’ll be waiting for the actors, and he’ll be the last one to leave. Our lunch breaks are for 20 mins.”

The actor further emphasized that Rajamouli’s dedication remains inspiring, regardless of his immense achievements and stature in the industry.

He added, “To me, he’s like one of those young filmmakers making their first film. I don’t think he even realizes what he carries behind him, an amazing thing to learn from SS Rajamouli. I’ve actually said the same thing to multiple people in Kerala. Whatever opinions you have about him, keep it aside, watch his approach towards craft. It’s a privilege to watch someone who has achieved so much.”

Meanwhile, excitement surrounding Varanasi continues to grow. The first looks of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini have already generated significant buzz online. With anticipation reaching new heights, audiences are eagerly awaiting the film’s grand theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

Also Read : Prithviraj Sukumaran praises Meghna Gulzar’s craft ahead of Daayra release, “The one filmmaker who I have really been following”

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.