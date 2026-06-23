The upcoming animated expansion of the Baahubali universe was featured at the prestigious film festival, drawing significant attention from global audiences.

Prabhas celebrates the showcase of Baahubali: The Eternal War at Annecy 2026; says “The team is building something truly special”

The Baahubali franchise continues to expand its global footprint as Baahubali: The Eternal War, the upcoming animated feature based on the blockbuster universe, was showcased at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026. The project was featured as part of the festival’s Work in Progress sessions, offering attendees an early look at the ambitious animated adaptation.

Prabhas celebrates the showcase of Baahubali: The Eternal War at Annecy 2026; says “The team is building something truly special”

The development marks another milestone for the Baahubali brand, which remains one of the most successful and widely recognized franchises in Indian cinema. Created by filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, the two-part saga comprising Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion achieved unprecedented success at the box office and found audiences far beyond India, cementing its place in popular culture.

Reacting to the project’s presence at the renowned animation festival, Prabhas took to social media to express his excitement. Sharing a poster of Baahubali: The Eternal War, the actor wrote, "Very Happy to see #BaahubaliTheEternalWar represented at the Work in Progress sessions of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026. The team is building something truly special. Can't wait for the world to see it. #Annecy2026 @ishan_shukla @shobuy @baahubalimovie @annecyfestival @ssrajamouli."

The project has already generated considerable interest among fans and animation enthusiasts. According to the makers, tickets for the Baahubali: The Eternal War Work in Progress panel were booked out within minutes of becoming available, indicating strong curiosity about the next chapter in the Baahubali universe.

Held annually in Annecy, France, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival is regarded as one of the most prestigious events dedicated to animation worldwide. The festival showcases a wide range of animated works across multiple formats and techniques, attracting filmmakers, studios, industry professionals, and audiences from around the globe. The Work in Progress sessions, in particular, offer exclusive previews of upcoming projects currently in development.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)



Baahubali: The Eternal War is being directed by award-winning filmmaker Ishan Shukla and is planned as a two-part animated epic. While details regarding the storyline remain under wraps, the project is expected to further explore the rich mythology and characters associated with the Baahubali franchise.

The teaser for the first instalment was unveiled earlier and sparked discussion among fans eager to revisit the world of Mahishmati in a new format. With its international showcase at Annecy adding to the momentum, anticipation surrounding the animated feature continues to grow.

Baahubali: The Eternal War is currently slated for release in 2027.

Also Read: Prabhas shares S.S. Rajamouli’s emotional letter for Japanese fans: “If you’ve tasted their love, you must be in tears”

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