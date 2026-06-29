Actor Jr NTR and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas have officially announced a new film together, reuniting after their previous collaboration Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The announcement was made by Jr NTR on X.

Jr NTR reunites with Trivikram Srinivas for a new mythology-inspired film

The announcement poster features a trident and spear merging alongside a DNA motif, with the tagline, “One Spear, One Purpose… One Divine Reckoning.” The film is described as a mythology-inspired project.

The Son of Shiva.

The Pride of Parvathi.

The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM.#NTRxTrivikram pic.twitter.com/oIW7o4PETu — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 29, 2026

Sharing the announcement on X, Jr NTR wrote, “The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with Trivikram.”

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been confirmed to compose the film’s music. The film is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and jointly produced by S. Radha Krishna (China Babu) under Haarika & Hassine Creations and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under NTR Arts. A release date has not yet been announced.

Jr NTR was last seen in War 2 (2025), which marked his Hindi film debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. Up next, he will be seen in Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film, set in 1967, is based against the backdrop of the international opium and drug trade, with Jr NTR playing the lead role. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, with music composed by Ravi Basrur.

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