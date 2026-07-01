Days after confirming she is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, the actress delighted fans with a light-hearted social media post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has offered fans a glimpse into her pregnancy journey by sharing what appears to be her first baby bump post on social media. The actress took to Instagram Stories to post a cheerful update, delighting followers with her signature sense of humour as she marked a new milestone in her pregnancy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in her first playful post on Instagram

In the Instagram Story, Samantha is seen holding a cushion against her baby bump while striking a relaxed pose. Adding a playful twist to the post, she captioned it, “my six-pack. I’ll see you when I see you”, accompanied by emojis, as she marked the sixth month of her pregnancy. The witty caption quickly caught the attention of fans, with many appreciating the actress' light-hearted take on the changes that come with motherhood.

The latest update comes days after rumours about Samantha's pregnancy first began circulating. Speculation started when the actress made an appearance during the success celebrations of her recent release Maa Inti Bangaaram. Soon after, several celebrities congratulated her on social media, not only for the film's success but also for entering a new phase in her personal life.

Addressing the speculation during a media interaction following the film's success, Samantha confirmed that she was expecting her first child. At the time, the actress had also revealed that she would soon be taking a maternity break from work. However, she reassured fans that the break would only be temporary and promised to return with more exciting projects after embracing motherhood.

On the personal front, Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December last year. The couple has previously collaborated on acclaimed projects including The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, with their professional association eventually turning into a personal one. Their wedding was one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year, and they are now preparing to welcome their first child together.

While Samantha has largely kept her pregnancy away from the public eye, her latest Instagram Story offers fans a rare and candid look into this new chapter of her life. The post has already generated excitement across social media, with fans showering the actress with love and best wishes as she gets ready to embrace motherhood.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Maa Inti Bangaaram’s Rs. 50 crores success: “We haven’t given audiences enough female-led films”

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