Allu Arjun hosted over 1,000 AAFA members, announced insurance coverage for fans across seven states and won hearts with a respectful gesture at the summit.

Allu Arjun recently hosted the AAFA Annual Summit 2026, bringing together more than 1,000 members of the Allu Arjun Fan Association (AAFA) from seven states. During the event, the Pushpa star announced a new insurance initiative for all AAFA members, reinforcing his commitment to the welfare of his fan community.

Allu Arjun hosts 1,000+ fans at AAFA Summit 2026, announces insurance initiative across seven states

The summit saw participation from fan representatives across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Odisha. The insurance coverage, announced by the actor during the gathering, is aimed at providing long-term support to members of his fan association.

Apart from unveiling the initiative, Allu Arjun spent nearly four to five hours interacting with attendees. Every fan at the summit received an individual photograph with the actor, who also hosted lunch for all the participants. The event reflected the close bond that the actor shares with his fan base.

A moment from the summit that drew attention on social media was when a fan presented Allu Arjun with an idol of Lord Jagannath. Before accepting the idol, the actor removed his shoes as a mark of respect, a gesture that was widely appreciated by those present at the event and online.

Following the summit, Allu Arjun also shared a heartfelt message for his fans on social media. "My Dear Fansss… 🖤 Seeing all of you coming from different places for this event is really heart touching. Thank you for all the love. Humbled. Hope to make you all more mad proud. 🖤"

The insurance initiative, along with the actor's personal interactions and hospitality, marked one of the key highlights of the annual gathering. The event focused not only on celebrating the fan community but also on introducing a welfare measure aimed at supporting its members.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun recently generated significant buzz with the announcement of his upcoming film Raaka. The first-look reveal attracted widespread attention, with audiences eagerly awaiting more updates about the project.

Also Read: Allu Arjun congratulates 72nd National Film Awards winners; celebrates Pushpa 2 team’s wins

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