The Kantara star recalls watching the superhero in a single-screen theatre and reveals that his children have already booked a family outing for the latest Marvel adventure.

Rishab Shetty teams up with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in special collaboration; says, “My love for Spider-Man has only grown stronger”

National Award-winning actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty has joined hands with Marvel's beloved superhero in a special collaboration ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The unique association brings together one of Indian cinema's most celebrated storytellers with one of the world's most iconic superheroes, celebrating the enduring legacy of Spider-Man across generations.

Rishab Shetty teams up with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in special collaboration; says, “My love for Spider-Man has only grown stronger”

In a special promotional video, the Kantara actor-director is seen unexpectedly crossing paths with Spider-Man before sharing his long-standing admiration for the friendly neighbourhood superhero. Reflecting on his first experience of watching Spider-Man on the big screen, Rishab recalled how deeply he connected with Peter Parker's journey.

“I still remember watching Spider-Man for the first time in a single-screen theatre many years ago and instantly connecting with Peter Parker. He has always reminded me that it’s okay to stumble, make mistakes, and even experience heartbreak, as long as we never lose the goodness within us,” he said.

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The actor also spoke about the values that Spider-Man continues to represent and why the character remains relevant even today. Sharing how the superhero has become a favourite within his own family, Rishab added, “Spider-Man also teaches us that with great power comes great responsibility, and that lesson stays relevant no matter how old you are. Over the years, my love for Spider-Man has only grown stronger, and today, he’s just as special to my children. In fact, they’ve already made me book tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day so we can all experience it together on the big screen.”

The collaboration comes ahead of the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to arrive in Indian cinemas on July 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the latest chapter in the Spider-Man franchise sees Tom Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker. The film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles. The story follows Peter Parker as he continues to protect New York City while confronting a powerful new threat and navigating an unexpected evolution of his superpowers.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has an exciting slate of projects lined up. The actor-filmmaker is expected to headline films such as Jai Hanuman and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while also taking forward the highly successful Kantara franchise.

With this special collaboration, Rishab Shetty and Spider-Man have come together to celebrate a character whose themes of courage, responsibility and resilience continue to inspire audiences across the world.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty receives South Indian Icon Award at Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards

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