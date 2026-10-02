As Jason Sanjay's debut directorial reaches cinemas in Telugu and Tamil, the actor says he knows who is behind the targeted campaign.

Just as Sigma arrives in theatres, its lead actor Sundeep Kishan has chosen to address the online chatter around the film head-on. The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to call out what he describes as coordinated negativity aimed at him and the movie, and he did not hold back.

Sundeep Kishan slams “paid” online negativity around Sigma with a stern warning: “You have more to lose than me”

Sundeep claimed that he has noticed a spate of targeted posts in recent days and hinted that he knows who is orchestrating and funding them. On October 1, he wrote, "I see a lot of targeted anti Tweets coming at me & my film over the last few days lol I know exactly the people behind this & paying for this as well… Just reminding you that you have more to lose than me.."

He followed it up with a remark in Telugu: "Direct ayipithe andaru dorikipitharu mari.. choosukondi." Roughly translated, it means, "If this gets exposed directly, everyone will get caught... be careful." The post quickly went viral, with fans rallying behind the actor and the film's team.

I see a lot of targeted anti Tweets coming at me & my film over the last few days lol

I know exactly the people behind this & paying for this as well…

Just reminding you that you have more to lose than me..

Direct ayipithe andaru dorikipitharu mari.. choosukondi ￼￼:) — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) October 1, 2026



The high-octane heist drama marks the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former star Joseph 'Thalapathy' Vijay. Made in both Telugu and Tamil, the film has drawn considerable attention across the two industries. Jason studied filmmaking abroad before taking charge of this bilingual action-adventure.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Sigma follows Guru, played by Sundeep Kishan. He is a witty radio host and rogue treasure hunter who plans an audacious, high-stakes heist against a formidable underworld syndicate. Faria Abdullah plays the female lead, with Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Yog Japee and Sheela Rajkumar in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by Thaman S.

Sigma released in cinemas on October 2, 2026. According to the press note, it opened to an encouraging response, with early morning shows recording solid occupancy. The note also says that audiences and critics have appreciated the action sequences, Sundeep's energetic performance and Jason Sanjay's direction.

With the film now in theatres, the focus has shifted from the online war of words to how Sigma performs over its opening weekend.

Also Read: “The writing reminded me of Vicky Donor & Badhai Ho” Sundeep Kishan Exclusive Interview

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