Mysaa has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2026, headlined by pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna. Renowned for her versatility and powerful screen presence, the actress is all set to stun audiences with a never-seen-before avatar unlike anything she has portrayed in her career. Her fierce transformation and the film's intriguing concept have significantly heightened curiosity among moviegoers, making every update from the makers a major talking point. With each announcement, excitement surrounding the film continues to grow.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa wraps song shoot; makers share exciting update

Adding to the anticipation, the makers have now shared another exciting update. Taking to their official Instagram handle, they announced that the song shoot of Mysaa has been successfully wrapped, bringing the ambitious project another step closer to the big screen.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “#Mysaa Song Packup”

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands, promising powerful visuals, a gripping story, and Rashmika’s unforgettable performance.

Also Read: Team of Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa introduces Tarak Ponnappa aka Eera on his birthday

More Pages: Mysaa Box Office Collection

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