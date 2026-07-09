The promotional glimpse is expected to offer fans an early look at the actor’s avatar from the much-awaited action entertainer, ahead of the film’s official title teaser.

The upcoming collaboration of Allu Arjun with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj continues to generate curiosity among fans, with a fresh report suggesting that the makers are preparing to unveil behind-the-scenes footage from the actor's look test for the film, tentatively titled AA23. While audiences are eagerly awaiting more updates on Allu Arjun's recently announced film Raaka, attention has also shifted towards his much-anticipated project with the acclaimed director.

Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s AA23 look test BTS video likely to be unveiled soon: Sources

According to an independent industry source, preparations are underway to release a special BTS video that will showcase Allu Arjun's look test conducted for AA23. The footage is expected to provide audiences with an early glimpse of the actor's appearance in the film, although an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Sharing details about the development, the source said, "The makers of AA23 are preparing to release a BTS video showcasing Allu Arjun's look test for the film. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj reportedly conducted the look test recently, and the footage is expected to be unveiled in the coming days."

The source further added, "The video will not be the film's official title announcement teaser but rather a promotional glimpse offering fans an early look at the upcoming action entertainer. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement."

The announcement teaser of AA23 had already fuelled speculation among fans after Allu Arjun was seen sporting the signature silver kada that has become synonymous with several of Lokesh Kanagaraj's films. The visual sparked discussions about the film's possible styling and hinted at a sleek, Western-inspired action aesthetic.

Adding to the excitement is the film's music, which will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The project marks the composer's first collaboration with Allu Arjun, making it one of the key highlights of the film. The promotional ‘23 Theme’, penned by Heisenberg, also attracted significant attention online after its release, further building anticipation around the project.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has also been making headlines with Raaka. The film's first-look poster, which introduced the actor in a striking new avatar, quickly became a talking point across social media and generated widespread buzz among fans. Although only a character reveal has been unveiled so far, it has significantly heightened expectations for the film.

With Raaka already creating excitement and reports now hinting at a first look from AA23 through a behind-the-scenes look test video, fans have multiple reasons to keep an eye on Allu Arjun's upcoming slate. An official confirmation regarding the BTS release, however, is still awaited from the makers.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna to soon join Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun for Mumbai schedule of Raaka: Report

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