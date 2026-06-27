The actress is reportedly set to play a negative role in the sci-fi fantasy entertainer, which also stars Deepika Padukone and is targeting a late 2027 release.

It is a known fact that Rashmika Mandanna will be reuniting with Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun for director Atlee's upcoming sci-fi fantasy action film, Raaka. Now, according to an exclusive report by Variety India, the film's Mumbai schedule is expected to commence soon, marking the next phase of production on one of the most anticipated big-budget projects currently in development.

Rashmika Mandanna to soon join Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun for Mumbai schedule of Raaka: Report

If the report is accurate, Raaka will mark Rashmika and Allu Arjun's first collaboration since the Pushpa franchise, where the duo shared screen space as Srivalli and Pushpa Raj. Their on-screen pairing was well received by audiences and contributed to the popularity of the films across multiple markets.

The report further suggests that Rashmika will be seen in a negative role in Raaka, signalling a departure from the characters she has portrayed in several of her recent films. While the makers are yet to officially reveal details about her character, the role is expected to showcase a different facet of the actress' screen persona.

Directed by Atlee, Raaka also features Deepika Padukone in a key role. The film is being mounted on a large scale, with the makers reportedly planning a theatrical release in late 2027. However, an official announcement regarding the cast, storyline and release timeline is still awaited.

Rashmika has been balancing projects across multiple film industries in recent years. Her performances in the Pushpa films, Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal have expanded her presence across Telugu and Hindi cinema.

The actress also has a packed slate of upcoming projects. In addition to Raaka, she is expected to feature in Mysaa, Ranabaali, Pushpa 3 and Animal Park. While some of these projects have already been announced, others remain at different stages of development.

For now, fans will be keeping an eye on further updates regarding Raaka, particularly the reported reunion of Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun and the possibility of seeing the actress in a negative role for the first time in a mainstream commercial entertainer. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Also Read: Allu Arjun turns down charter flights to prioritise film budgets amid Raaka shooting

More Pages: Raaka Box Office Collection

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