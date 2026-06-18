Banijay Asia has announced an all-new Tamil reality show, Second Love, which will stream on JioHotstar. Offering a unique twist to the reality genre, Second Love will feature 12 single contestants who have experienced heartbreak and failed relationships. Through emotional conversations, activities, and meaningful experiences, they will explore the possibility of finding love again and decide their fate at the end if their hearts deserve a second love.

Ramya Krishnan to host reality show Second Love on JioHotstar featuring 12 single contestants

Adding to the excitement, the makers announced that celebrated actress Ramya Krishnan will host the show, guiding contestants through their journeys. The announcement was accompanied by a captivating poster featuring Ramya Krishnan holding a bandaged heart, with couples in the background, capturing the show's central theme.

Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote on social media, “One more chance. One more love story ❤️ Hotstar Specials #SecondLove coming soon on #JioHotstar #SecondLoveOnJHS #SecondLoveComingSoon #JioHotstarTamil @meramyakrishnan @banijayasia @deepak30000 @mrinalinni @shyamrathi1411 @vibhaassingh @balangirish @sylvester_dias @chaitalimukherjee @the_psych_projector.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Tamil (@jiohotstartamil)

Second Love adds another title to Banijay Asia's impressive slate of acclaimed reality shows across genres and languages. Known for delivering fresh, engaging, and audience-favourite formats, this announcement has already sparked immense curiosity and excitement, with viewers eagerly looking forward to witnessing this unique journey of second love.

Over the years, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, under Banijay Entertainment, have established themselves as major forces in Indian entertainment across both scripted and non-scripted content. On the scripted front, the company has delivered acclaimed titles such as The Night Manager, The Trial, Hostages, Call My Agent: Bollywood, Undekhi, Aarya, Bombay Begums, and Trial By Fire, while also developing upcoming adaptations of House M.D.

In the non-scripted space, the group has produced some of India's biggest reality and entertainment franchises, including Bigg Boss, The 50, Rise & Fall, Khatron Ke Khiladi, MasterChef India, MTV Roadies, The Kapil Sharma Show, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, and Rise And Fall.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor to host Star Plus reality show India Ke Top 1%; new format to test logic, reasoning and decision-making skills

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.