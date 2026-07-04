Presented by Superstar Mahesh Babu, Rao Bahadur has been one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year. Starring the versatile Satya Dev in the lead, the psychological thriller has kept audiences intrigued ever since its teaser offered a glimpse into its mysterious and gripping world. Following its theatrical release, the film has opened to a resounding response, earning widespread appreciation from critics, audiences, and members of the film fraternity for its compelling writing, masterful execution, and exceptional performances.

Ram Gopal Varma reviews Rao Bahadur: “Every frame looks locally international”

The film continues to receive praise from some of Indian cinema's most respected filmmakers. After acclaimed director Sukumar lauded Rao Bahadur, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now joined the chorus of appreciation. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Varma hailed the film, calling it "locally international" and applauded every aspect of its filmmaking.

He wrote, “I don’t HATE @mahaisnotanoun for making #RaoBahadur and not making @ActorSatyaDev act — who didn’t act, but DISAPPEARED into the character in multiple DISSOLVES … The makeup, costumes, production design make every frame look LOCALLY INTERNATIONAL … 99% of films are made from MEMORY of other films but #RaoBahadur is made from ZERO MEMORY IMAGINATION and OPTIMAL LEVEL CONVICTION”

I don’t HATE @mahaisnotanoun for making #RaoBahadur and not making @ActorSatyaDev act — who didn’t act, but DISAPPEARED into the character in multiple DISSOLVES … The makeup, costumes, production design make every frame look LOCALLY INTERNATIONAL … 99% of films are made from… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 3, 2026

Rao Bahadur blends psychological drama with the fading echoes of an aristocratic past. Venkatesh Maha, who handles writing, direction, and editing, seems to be shaping a story that is deeply rooted in local sensibilities while carrying universal emotional resonance.

The film is backed by a strong technical team, with Kartik Parmar handling cinematography, Smaran Sai composing the music, and Rohan Singh crafting the film’s distinctive production design.

With its blend of regal imagery and cryptic undertones, Rao Bahadur is a film that draws audiences into a world where every detail may hold deeper meaning. Rao Bahadur released in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.

Also Read: Sukumar praises Satyadev’s performance in Rao Bahadur: “Every actor will feel jealous after watching this”

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