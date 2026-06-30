After an illustrious career spanning over three decades across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi cinema, actor Murli Sharma is all set to make his OTT debut with Super Subbu. Interestingly, while the series marks Murli Sharma's debut in the OTT space, it also marks the streaming platform's first-ever Telugu Original series.

Murli Sharma makes OTT debut with Netflix’s first Telugu Original series Super Subbu: “I am super excited”

In Super Subbu, Murli Sharma essays the role of Kukkuteshwar Rao, a strict, disciplined and deeply traditional father whose beliefs are challenged when his son decides to become a sex education teacher. Set in the vibrant village of Maakipur, the comedy drama is a mix of humour, family dynamics and heartfelt emotions while exploring conversations that are often avoided.

Talking about his OTT debut and what audiences can expect from the show, Murli Sharma shared, "This is the kind of story that will make you laugh while also gently encouraging conversations that you are not very comfortable having. What I found most interesting was how naturally the series blends comedy, family dynamics and social themes without ever losing its heart. Every character in Maakipur contributes to the madness in their own way, making it a world audiences will instantly connect with. Working alongside such a talented cast and being part of Netflix's first Telugu Original series was a wonderful experience. I'm looking forward to audiences stepping into Maakipur and enjoying all the surprises, humour and heart that await them. And yes, being my first OTT ever, I am super excited. I had a great time doing it and bringing Kukkuteshwar Rao, the rigid, disciplined and strict father, to life. I have done about five films with Sundeep (Actor Sundeep Kishan), so we bond very well. Also, with director Mallik, I had worked on a film just before this, which turned out to be a blockbuster, so it was great. And of course, there was Mithila Palkar with whom I had also done a Telugu film about two-three years back. So overall, it was great fun."

Speaking further about how he came on board for the project and what drew him to the character, he added, "When I was shooting Tillu Square with Mallik, he had already told me about this series that he was writing then and also about the role.. We had bonded really well during that film, so I already knew within that I was going to be a part of it. But when he officially narrated the script to me, I was extremely pleased. Kukkuteshwar Rao is a brilliant character, and I'm so happy Mallik chose me to play this. Kuku, as he's fondly known in the colony that he lives in. Kuku is irritating and annoying to the core, but that's exactly what makes him so much fun. The way he walks, stands, and talks, we've brought him to life in a way that I think audiences will really enjoy watching. He's the kind of character who may get on your nerves, but you'll still want to see more of him."

With Super Subbu, audiences will get to witness Murli Sharma in a brand new avatar as he steps into the world of OTT, bringing yet another memorable and nuanced character to life.

Also Read: Check out: Murli Sharma plays an effeminate man in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal

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