Rakul Preet Singh says, “I don’t want to be put in a box” as she continues to explore new shades on screen

Actor Rakul Preet Singh prioritises meaningful storytelling and artistic growth over the trappings of stardom. Reflecting on a diverse, multi-lingual career, she notes that her choices today are driven by scripts that resonate with audiences while allowing her to evolve as a performer. This commitment to her craft has earned her widespread recognition for versatility.

Rakul Preet Singh says, “I don’t want to be put in a box” as she continues to explore new shades on screen

Speaking about what guides her film selections, Singh said, “I have realised that the audience connects with honesty. I want to be part of stories that stay with people and make me grow as an actor.”

On the subject of fame, she added, “Stardom is beautiful, but for me, the work matters the most. If people love my films and appreciate my performances, that is the biggest reward.”

Singh also spoke about her desire to take on varied roles rather than repeat a single image. “I don’t want to be put in a box. Every film should teach me something new and help me discover different shades of myself as an actor,” she said.

The actor has consistently taken on a range of characters through her career, a pattern she said reflects her belief in growth through experimentation. Singh said she remains focused on balancing audience entertainment with stories that leave a lasting impact.

Singh was most recently seen in De De Pyaar De 2 and has an exciting slate of projects ahead. She will be seen portraying Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic Ramayana. In addition, the actor has films such as Ameeri, Khiladi 1080, Desi Boyz 2, and Side Heroes in the pipeline, further reinforcing her commitment to exploring diverse roles across genres.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia admits she “could have done better” in ‘Kaavaalaa’ despite the song’s viral success

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.