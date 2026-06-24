Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International has officially unveiled the title and first-look poster for Rajinikanth’s 173rd film, Dharman, in Chennai. The film carries the tagline “The Deadly Doctor.”

Rajinikanth’s 173rd film titled Dharman; first-look poster reveals superstar as “The Deadly Doctor”

The first-look poster presents Rajinikanth in the role of a doctor, dressed in blue surgical scrubs and sunglasses, holding a blood-stained scalpel inside an operation theatre. It marks the first time Rajinikanth is playing a doctor in a commercial film.

The film’s screenplay draws inspiration from real-life philanthropic medical professionals, including Chennai’s ‘Rs. 5 Doctor’, known for providing quality medical treatment to patients at nominal costs. The story is expected to blend this premise with a major narrative twist.

Dharman has seen directorial changes since it was first announced in 2025. Sundar C was initially attached to the project but stepped away citing “unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.” Cibi Chakravarthy then came on board and worked through pre-production before also departing. Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon, is now directing the film.

The supporting cast includes Mysskin, Simran, Raashi Khanna, and Yogi Babu. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin on June 25, 2026, following the completion of set construction in Poonamallee, Chennai. Dharman is produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International, with Red Giant Movies on board for distribution. The production is targeting a Pongal 2027 theatrical release.

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