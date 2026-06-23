The megastar applauded Samantha’s performance in the action-comedy drama and congratulated the actress-producer and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on social media.

Chiranjeevi praises Samantha Ruth Prabhu and team of Maa Inti Bangaaram; extends wishes to her and Raj Nidimoru for ‘a new chapter’

Megastar Chiranjeevi has showered praise on the latest release Maa Inti Bangaaram starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, adding his name to the growing list of celebrities who have appreciated the film. The veteran actor took to social media to share his review of the action-comedy drama and also extended his best wishes to Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

Chiranjeevi praises Samantha Ruth Prabhu and team of Maa Inti Bangaaram; extends wishes to her and Raj Nidimoru for ‘a new chapter’

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Chiranjeevi wrote, “"Maa Inti Bangaram" felt very interesting. Blending action and emotions beautifully within the backdrop of a joint family, director Nandini Reddy has brought it to life in her unique style, making it highly entertaining. @Samanthaprabhu2's acting, especially the action scenes in a saree, stood out as particularly captivating. Films like this, with diversity and women in the lead, are needed for the Telugu film industry. Heartfelt congratulations to Samantha, Nandini Reddy, Raj, and the entire film team for this success.”



Apart from appreciating the film, the actor also shared a personal message for Samantha and Raj Nidimoru. “Likewise, special best wishes to the couple Samantha & Raj, who are welcoming a new chapter in their lives.” The post quickly caught the attention of fans and industry members alike. Samantha later responded to Chiranjeevi’s appreciation, expressing gratitude for his encouraging words. “Thank you, Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu ?? Your appreciation for #MaaIntiBangaaram means the world to me and my team. It still feels surreal to receive such kind words from you. So happy that you loved the film,” she wrote.

Thank you, Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu ❤️ Your appreciation for #MaaIntiBangaaram means the world to me and my team. It still feels surreal to receive such kind words from you. So happy that you loved the film ✨ https://t.co/5c58VufEos — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 23, 2026



Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram marks an important project for Samantha as she not only headlines the film but also serves as one of its producers under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. The film has been produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru.

Released on June 19, 2026, the film follows the story of a former assassin who is forced to return to her old ways when her newly found family comes under threat from figures connected to her past. Alongside Samantha, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukhi in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while Om Prakash handled cinematography and Dharmendra Kakarala oversaw editing.

On the personal front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in December 2025. While speculation surrounding the couple expecting their first child has been making headlines in recent weeks, neither Samantha nor Raj has made an official announcement regarding the reports.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s endorsement has added further visibility to Maa Inti Bangaaram, which continues to remain a talking point among audiences and members of the film fraternity.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi and Sukumar to attend celebration of Ram Charan starrer Peddi in Hyderabad

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.