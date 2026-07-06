Raj B. Shetty has been added to the cast of Seyon, the Tamil rural action drama starring Sivakarthikeyan and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The announcement was made on July 5, coinciding with Shetty’s birthday, alongside a character poster showing his character standing in shadow against a backdrop of fire.

Raj B. Shetty joins Sivakarthikeyan’s Seyon; makers unveil character poster

Raaj Kamal Films International shared the news with the message, “The cast gets Stronger. The celebration gets Bigger. Happy Birthday, @RajbShettyOMK and Welcome aboard.”

Seyon marks Sivakarthikeyan’s 26th film and his second collaboration with Kamal Haasan’s production banner, following Amaran (2024). The film is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with a supporting cast that includes Bala Saravanan, Aruldoss, Raichal Rabecca and Singampuli. It was first announced with a look on February 16, 2026, showing Sivakarthikeyan holding a sword and surrounded by peacocks, evoking the imagery of Lord Murugan.

Shetty, an actor, director and writer, rose to prominence with his debut directorial Ondu Motteya Kathe (2017), produced under his own banner Lighter Buddha Films. He has since appeared in Turbo (2024) opposite Mammootty and Su From So (2025), and was most recently seen in Rakkasapuradhol (2026), a Kannada psychological crime thriller.

The film is co-produced by R. Mahendran under his banner Turmeric Media. The technical team includes Vivek Vijayakumar as director of photography, San Lokesh as editor and Supreme Sundar as stunt coordinator, with music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Details regarding the plot or release date for Seyon have not yet been announced.

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